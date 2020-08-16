Struggles continue for Jordan Spieth (71) at Wyndham: ‘I’m a little uncertain’

GREENSBORO, N.C.– After another dosage of weekend struggles, Jordan Spieth is still browsing as he heads into what may be the last start of his season.

Spieth was a dew-sweeper recently at the PGA Championship, completing T-71 and near the bottom of those who made it. It was practically a specific repeat today at the Wyndham Championship, where he made 6 birdies in the 2nd round to make it however then carded simply 2 birdies and an eagle over his last 36 holes. Sunday’s round, a 1-over 71, consisted of simply one birdie and left Spieth in a tie for 72nd out of 77 gamers.

“I feel like I improved off of last week, it’s just not really showing itself right now,” Spieth stated. “It’s one of those, like, I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m in the same place next week, and I wouldn’t be surprised having a chance to win. Like, I’m a little uncertain. It feels pretty good. Not great, but good enough to be able to compete.”

Spieth will head to The Northern Trust in requirement of a huge outcome to extend his season beyond the playoff opener. After beginning the week 94th in points, he’s predicted to drop to 98th with just the leading 70 after next week advancing to the BMWChampionship Spieth has a strong record at TPC Boston, consisting of a runner-up in 2017 and T-4 …