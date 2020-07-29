Stronger relationship with Russia ‘without cracks’ of vital importance for Armenia – expert – Armenian News

The consistent efforts to enhance our relationship with Russia to dismiss possible “cracks” is of vital importance for Armenia in terms of keeping and establishing the tactical alliance, according to Anna Karapetyan, the director of the analytical center Hayatsk (Insight)

“It is very important for the Armenian-Russian relations to remain unwavering in the face of specific attitudes to various political groups or the errors they have ever committed,” she informedTert am on Wednesday, highlighting the remarks voiced by the prime minister in the current interview with RBC TELEVISION (especially the thesis that Russia’s allies in Armenia are individuals on the entire instead of different people).

“Our alliance is underpinned not only by the pragmatic political calculation and strategic interests – or the interpersonal relations among political leaders – but also a variety of other components. The interests which Nikol Pashinyan accentuated personally were just among the few named,” Karapetyan kept in mind.

“The past 2.5 years are not certainly the ‘best period’ in the Armenian-Russian relations – as we see the consequences at times. But both governments must be able to stand above personal attitudes, having in mind that any step and statement affects, first of all, the two peoples’ perceptions and emotions.”

Addressing Nikol Pashiinyan’s remark on the cross- border escalations in Tavush, the expert highlighted Russia’s active function in ending the hostilities. “Russia, as we learn from official statements, had its active engagement in re-establishing the ceasefire yet another time; it invested and keeps on investing active mediation efforts. That’s an important point to evaluate and single out,” Karpaetyan included.

The expert stated she likewise thinks that Armenia currently requires to step up its active cooperation with Russia to combat Turkey’s “non-constructive regional influence”.

“The Russian foreign minister’s telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart and the Russian president’s discussion over the Artsakh conflict – again with the Turkish counterpart – give us the firm belief that Russia is seriously troubled by Ankara’s policies towards Artsakh and the unprecedented aid offered to Azerbaijan. Hence we are required to work closely with our Russian partners,” Karapetyan included.

Stressing the importance of cooperation with Russia as an effective tool to suppress Turkey, the expert likewise highlighted the approximated favorable influence on the existing quality of the Armenian-Russian interstate relations.