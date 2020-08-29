Strong winds from Hurricane Laura reversed the flow of Mississippi River water

Rivers typically flow into the Gulf, however Laura’s strong winds blew the leading layer of water upriver, away from the Gulf, rather.

Chris Dier caught a time lapse of the phenomena Wednesday afternoon from Arabi, one community downriver of New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward and about 200 miles east of where Laura made landfall.

In the tweeted video, a Gulf- bound barge can be seen battling versus the inlandflow of the water

The winds in Arabi and throughout southern Louisiana gusted at tropical-storm force throughout Wednesday and Thursday early morning, as Laura passed to the west. These winds pressed the surface area water back up river, as seen in the video, CNN Weather specialists stated. River determines kept by the United States Geological Survey and the Army Corps of Engineers revealed that the primary present of both rivers slowed throughout this time, likely due to the fact that the surface area water was streaming in the opposite instructions, together with the wind, they stated. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America, spanning 2,350 miles It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and feeds intothe Gulf of Mexico The Neches River covers 416 miles, starting in East Texas and likewise feeding intothe Gulf of Mexico The Mississippi River’s flow has reversed totally in the past, not simply the leading layer. In 2005 throughout Hurricane …

