Strong police presence at Oceanfront after protest brings chaos, fires, tear gas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What started as a peaceful walk for justice after the murder of George Floyd started to get out of control Sunday evening.

Black Lives Matter 757 organized the “#BlackOut757” rally at the Oceanfront as the protesters stood “in solidarity with the rest of the nation in unrest, demanding justice for George Floyd.”

The event started peacefully while Virginia Beach police held on as hordes of protesters strolled along a significant lot of Atlantic Avenue. Officials said few marchers began participating in the crime. A portion of that included crushing the windows of certain shops.