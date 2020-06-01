Strong police presence at Oceanfront after protest brings chaos, fires, tear gas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What started as a peaceful walk for justice after the murder of George Floyd started to get out of control Sunday evening.
Black Lives Matter 757 organized the “#BlackOut757” rally at the Oceanfront as the protesters stood “in solidarity with the rest of the nation in unrest, demanding justice for George Floyd.”
The event started peacefully while Virginia Beach police held on as hordes of protesters strolled along a significant lot of Atlantic Avenue. Officials said few marchers began participating in the crime. A portion of that included crushing the windows of certain shops.
Strain developed, and soon after 10:30 a.m. the police division announced the get-together an “unlawful assembly.” They requested that people leave. Most dissenters did. However, officials started utilizing poisonous gas on littler gatherings that stayed trying to get them to scatter.
Police confined access to vehicles and people on foot, and they asked that inhabitants and guests maintain a strategic distance from the zone.
Virginia Beach Police have fired tear gas at a smaller group of protestors that stayed behind, and ordered them to disperse. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/VzRaFRKNhW
— Stephen Wozny (@woznyphoto) June 1, 2020
Truck runs through crowd of peaceful protestors at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront via #BlackOut757 pic.twitter.com/VIvhEqXtpY
— Reed Howard (@ReedHowardVA) June 1, 2020
Police are at stationed at every block along Atlantic Ave near the Oceanfront pic.twitter.com/ub8CLizQtG
— Scott DePuy (@ScottDePuy) June 1, 2020
JUST IN: Police have declared this an unlawful assembly. Some protesters are beginning to confront VBPD. #13NewsNow Watch: pic.twitter.com/FZODJmUZrW
— Adriana De Alba (@13AdrianaDeAlba) June 1, 2020