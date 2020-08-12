Strong Magne GPS Tracker ,GPS/GSM/GPRS Tracking System with No Monthly Fee, Wireless Mini Portable Magnetic Tracker Hidden for Vehicle Anti-Theft / Teen Driving

By
Jasyson
-


GPS Tracker’s Main Function:

1.Global Positioning

2.Real Time Tracking

3.Strong Magnet on the Tracker’s Back

4.Voice Surveillance

5.Google Map Link

6.Low Power Alarm

7.Permanent Historical Moving Route Record

8.Mileage Statistics

9.Group Management

10.Electronic Fencing System

11.Multiple Platforms: MSM/Web/gpshome APP

12.Large Capacity Battery

Specification:

Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPRS: Class12,TCP/LP

GPS Chip: UBLOX G7020

Working Voltage:3.6-4.2V DC

GPS Locating Time:

Cold Start=38s/Warm Start=32s/Hot Start=2s

GPS Precision: Between 5- 10 Meters

Working Temperature: -20℃~+70℃

Working Humidity: 20%~80%RH

Meas: 72*46*22mm

N.W: 103g

Battery: 4000ma Li-on Battery

With Strong Magnetic

Please kindly know：

1.LM002 power on by inserting SIM card，power off by removing SIM card.

2.LED light indicator, clearly know GPS tracker’s working status.

3.If the SIM card out of phone company network coverage or it is at peak time, it may not be able to send back the response, please try again later.

4.LM002 Tracker GSM 2G NETWORK ONLY.

5.Monthly Fee Charged As Shown In The Photo

Package Include:

1 x GPS Tracker LM002

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

1 x User Manual

