Strong Magne GPS Tracker ,GPS/GSM/GPRS Tracking System with No Monthly Fee, Wireless Mini Portable Magnetic Tracker Hidden for Vehicle Anti-Theft / Teen Driving

GPS Tracker’s Main Function:



1.Global Positioning



2.Real Time Tracking



3.Strong Magnet on the Tracker’s Back



4.Voice Surveillance



5.Google Map Link



6.Low Power Alarm



7.Permanent Historical Moving Route Record



8.Mileage Statistics



9.Group Management



10.Electronic Fencing System



11.Multiple Platforms: MSM/Web/gpshome APP



12.Large Capacity Battery



Specification:



Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz



GPRS: Class12,TCP/LP



GPS Chip: UBLOX G7020



Working Voltage:3.6-4.2V DC



GPS Locating Time:



Cold Start=38s/Warm Start=32s/Hot Start=2s



GPS Precision: Between 5- 10 Meters



Working Temperature: -20℃~+70℃



Working Humidity: 20%~80%RH



Meas: 72*46*22mm



N.W: 103g



Battery: 4000ma Li-on Battery



With Strong Magnetic



Please kindly know：



1.LM002 power on by inserting SIM card，power off by removing SIM card.



2.LED light indicator, clearly know GPS tracker’s working status.



3.If the SIM card out of phone company network coverage or it is at peak time, it may not be able to send back the response, please try again later.



4.LM002 Tracker GSM 2G NETWORK ONLY.



5.Monthly Fee Charged As Shown In The Photo



Package Include:



1 x GPS Tracker LM002



1 x Micro USB Charging Cable



1 x User Manual

