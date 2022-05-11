Strong commotion near the city hall ․ protesters block entrance | Morning

Today, the participants of the rally demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan from France Square are marching through the central streets of Yerevan. As of 5:30 pm, the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan called to block all the entrances of the Yerevan Municipality for a few minutes. The protesters followed the call. There were three or two rows of red berets near one of the entrances, which were pushed to the doors of the city hall due to the flow of citizens.

It was a fierce commotion for minutes. As a result, the red berets pushed back the protesters. A scuffle broke out between the protesters and them. The footage showed one of the red berets behaving aggressively towards the old woman standing at the door, after which one of the protesters poured water on the police. One of the policemen threw back the plastic bottle thrown by the protesters. There was a scuffle between the two men and the red berets.

“Nikol, traitor,” “The policeman is not Nikol,” the protesters chanted. “The municipality has become the Dukyan of the CP, where people are fired for their political views. We have announced that we will block state institutions and will not allow them to work. Our task is not to enter the building, but to block it. We will close as much as we want and whichever we want, “Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced over the loudspeaker and called on the protesters to keep the entrances blocked.

As of 18:00, the commotion has stopped.

Luiza SUKIASYAN