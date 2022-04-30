Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

The Prime Minister congratulated Darchiashvili on his appointment to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and wished him fruitful work.

Highly appreciating the Armenian-Georgian friendship, Nikol Pashinyan noted.

“There is a high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia, our relations are developing dynamically in different dimensions, in a positive atmosphere, which is a good basis for further expansion of cooperation.”

Nikol Pashinyan underlined that today, when the regional situation is rather tense, the strong Armenia-Georgia partnership is a possible factor for peace and stability in the South Caucasus.