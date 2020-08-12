Striking photos show socially-distanced Hajj

Muslim adorers observed the very first routines of a historical Hajj on Wednesday, with around 1,000 pilgrims sticking to “safety bubbles” and social distancing procedures over worries of the coronavirus.

While the Hajj generally includes big crowds stuffed around Islam’s holiest shrine, this year’s yearly expedition has actually seen adorers circumambulating the Kaaba along concentric circles marked on the ground. Several feet separated the mask-clad pilgrims who strolled at a determined rate.

The Tawaf Al-Qudum, a group initiation rite in the holy city of Mecca, differed from anything that Muslims seeing the processions on their TELEVISION screens had actually ever seen. On average, over 2 million pilgrims go to the Hajj, which is thought about among the 5 pillars ofIslam

.

International pilgrims have actually been disallowed from this year’sHajj Those chosen to go to are foreign homeowners of Saudi Arabia and Saudi nationals in between the ages of 20 and50

.

“We are trying to apply the concept of safety bubbles, where every pilgrim will have an environment around him or her that are free and safe as much as possible from any kind of hazards, so all that is needed by the Hajjis is their personal protective equipment their hygiene products are provided free of charge,” Assistant Deputy Minister for Preventative Health at …