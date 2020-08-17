Strikes expected in Belarus after mass protests

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Large crowds of anti-government demonstrators rallied in the capital

Fresh strikes are expected in Belarus after a weekend which saw 10s of thousands require to the streets to require the departure of long-lasting President Alexander Lukashenko.

Opposition leaders required the strikes as anger grows over reports of cops violence in addition to supposed poll-rigging in the 9 August vote.

But the president, who declared a landslide triumph, stays bold.

On Sunday, he contacted advocates to safeguard their nation and self-reliance.

However, protesters came out in far bigger numbers, with regional, independent news websiteTut by explaining the serene presentation as “the largest in the history of independent Belarus”.

The wave of anger has actually been increasing given that the Central Election Commission stated Mr Lukashenko, who has actually been in power given that 1994, won 80.1% of the vote and the primary opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12%.

'Human life is the most valuable thing': Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks up from exile

Ms …