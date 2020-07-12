Strike for Black Lives demands union rights for workers at McDonald’s, Amazon, Uber and others

Thousands of workers are expected to walk off the job in more than 25 cities on July 20 in a mass demonstration called the Strike for Black Lives, organizers say. The strike takes aim at various industries by which Black workers are disproportionately represented, including fast food, airports, gig workers, nursing and home health aides.
Chief among the workers’ demands is that their employers raise wages and let their workers form unions to advocate for improved health care, sick leave and other benefits.
Richard Wallace, a Movement for Black Lives leader, says his organization supports unions since they provide a pathway to more competitive wages and benefit for Black workers.
“You can’t pay people minimum wage for a job, once you understand it’s not a full time income wage, realizing that [a plurality] of one’s workforce is black, and then emerge and say, ‘Black Lives Matter,'” that he told CNN Business. “A collective bargaining agreement is the only ironclad way of ensuring those values that they’re promoting in this moment are held onto in perpetuity until the contract is resolved.”
Both labor groups are fighting for union rights in workforce sectors where Black employees are overrepresented.
“Many corporations have been quick to claim that Black Lives Matter, yet they refuse to take concrete action to protect the health and economic security of their Black workers,” SEIU President Mary Kay Henry told CNN Business.
“With one of the most diverse workforces in the world, we believe Black lives matter, and it is our responsibility to continue to listen and learn and push for a more inclusive society by being open, honest and candid,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Black workers on leading line
BLS data also shows more than 37% of the country’s nursing, psychiatric, and home health aides are Black. Many of those aides have been risking their own health to provide care to others while they themselves are not provided with medical insurance by their employers.
Sepia Coleman is just a certified nursing assistant and home health aide from Memphis, Tennessee. She says she cannot leave work to strike on July 20 but she plans to join the protest in solidarity after her shift.
Coleman says she was fired by her last nursing employer, which she asked CNN Business to not name, after she threatened to go public after she and several other nurses who work there were clinically determined to have Covid-19.
“I go to work every day, I pray and make sure I do what I have to do to keep out of harm’s way,” Coleman said. “I say to myself, ‘If I do get it again, I just pray to God I can recover from it.’ If we had union rights, we’d be able to negotiate that so that we have insurance from the day we start.”
Scrutiny on Amazon
A spokesperson for Athena said the corporation is considering participating in the Strike for Black Lives as well.
“What remains true across these industries is their enormous fortunes have been amassed directly from the labor of Black and brown workers,” Myaisha Hayes, campaign director at MediaJustice, a core member group in the Athena coalition, told CNN Business via email on Thursday.