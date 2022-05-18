Bulimia (stress overeating) is one of the neuropsychological disorders. Factors contributing to the disease are endocrine system, psychological problems (low self-esteem).

Bulimia is especially typical of puberty. It is manifested by a prolonged lack of appetite, with occasional uncontrollable gluttony. The desire to eat especially increases at night.

There are three stages of the disease:

Unconscious. Overeating occurs especially at night, there is a feeling of guilt, but no attempt is made to refuse food.

The stage of realization, when gluttony becomes a habit, feelings of guilt, fear, depression become dominant. There is no desire to regulate gluttony.

Phase of action. During this period, a person begins to realize, accept the disease, the problems caused.

Symptoms:

• Even when full, a person does not refuse food

• Consume more food than normal

• Eating faster than usual

• Critical attitude towards one’s body, eating has a negative effect on self-esteem

• Problems with the digestive system

• Salivation intensifies

Sore throats are common

Factors contributing to the development of the disease are:

• Hereditary predisposition

• Permanent food restrictions, deprivation

• Metabolic disorders

Damage to the satiety center in the brain

• Psychological problems

Hormonal disorders

• Constant negative emotions

The effects of bulimia:

• Lowering of blood pressure (hypotension)

• Alcohol or drug dependence

• Cardiovascular failure

• Metabolic disorders

• Deterioration of skin and hair quality

Swelling of the limbs

• Miscarriage

You should see a doctor when:

There is no feeling of satiety

• Overeating episodes occur regularly

• When it is preferable to eat alone

• Nervousness and aggression occur after eating

Treatment. are appointed:

• Drug therapy

• Vitamin therapy

• Psychotherapy

