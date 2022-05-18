Bulimia (stress overeating) is one of the neuropsychological disorders. Factors contributing to the disease are endocrine system, psychological problems (low self-esteem).
Bulimia is especially typical of puberty. It is manifested by a prolonged lack of appetite, with occasional uncontrollable gluttony. The desire to eat especially increases at night.
There are three stages of the disease:
Unconscious. Overeating occurs especially at night, there is a feeling of guilt, but no attempt is made to refuse food.
The stage of realization, when gluttony becomes a habit, feelings of guilt, fear, depression become dominant. There is no desire to regulate gluttony.
Phase of action. During this period, a person begins to realize, accept the disease, the problems caused.
Symptoms:
• Even when full, a person does not refuse food
• Consume more food than normal
• Eating faster than usual
• Critical attitude towards one’s body, eating has a negative effect on self-esteem
• Problems with the digestive system
• Salivation intensifies
Sore throats are common
Factors contributing to the development of the disease are:
• Hereditary predisposition
• Permanent food restrictions, deprivation
• Metabolic disorders
Damage to the satiety center in the brain
• Psychological problems
Hormonal disorders
• Constant negative emotions
The effects of bulimia:
• Lowering of blood pressure (hypotension)
• Alcohol or drug dependence
• Cardiovascular failure
• Metabolic disorders
• Deterioration of skin and hair quality
Swelling of the limbs
• Miscarriage
You should see a doctor when:
There is no feeling of satiety
• Overeating episodes occur regularly
• When it is preferable to eat alone
• Nervousness and aggression occur after eating
Treatment. are appointed:
• Drug therapy
• Vitamin therapy
• Psychotherapy
“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.
You can get acquainted with all the materials of the section HERE.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.