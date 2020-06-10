Street snacks to sanitiser: the Afghan women fighting coronavirus in Kabul | Women’s rights and gender equality

Freshta had spent months build up a franchise enterprise to assist to feed her household – and break a couple of taboos on women at the identical time – when coronavirus hit Afghanistan.

In November, the engineering scholar, (who has requested to be recognized by one title solely) grew to become one among a fleet of feminine drivers taking 40 Banu’s Kitchen meals carts round Kabul, serving up burgers and rice to a predominantly male buyer base. “At the beginning, men on the streets would be shocked to see us driving a motorbike and selling food, but after about two or three months, they are now used to it. They even support us,” she says.

Freshta, 19, was paid AFN300 (£3.10) a day, plus a proportion of the revenue.

But on 26 March, as the metropolis went into lockdown, Freshta’s enterprise was pressured to shut. Not solely is she the most important breadwinner in a family of six in one among the most costly cities in the nation, Freshta can also be paying for her training. “My family’s economic condition isn’t very good, and there’s no shame in any work,” she says.

Fortunately, Ebtakar, the social enterprise NGO that helped Freshta and virtually 100 different women arrange their cellular food-cart franchises, got here up with a plan: flip the carts into disinfection models to assist folks keep protected throughout the pandemic.

Since April Freshta has pushed her cart round the metropolis’s poorer areas, disinfecting vehicles, outlets and neighborhood areas and giving out free masks, gloves and sanitiser.

Nilab Sadat, 27, is one among the women working in direction of stopping the unfold of Covid-19

“Now that Covid-19 has shut pretty much all businesses and the city is under quarantine, including our mobile food cart, we use our motorbikes to disinfect the city and protect the people, their cars and the community as a whole,” says Freshta.

“We decided to use the carts we already have to help provide free sanitation services while also keeping the women employed,” says Farhad Wajdi, founding father of Ebtakar. The women are paid a day by day wage of AFN500, and have protecting gear to put on. The NGO secured funding from the UN and the Afghan authorities to put the thought into follow.

We needed to encourage extra Afghan women to really feel unrestricted whereas selecting their profession paths Farhad Wajdi, Ebtakar founder

Afghanistan has been struggling to include the unfold of the coronavirus. By the starting of June, greater than 16,000 circumstances had been recorded. The UN has raised concerns over the lack of enough medical services and assets that threaten to irritate the well being disaster.

A report by Oxfam International raised considerations about the disproportionate affect of Covid-19 on Afghan women. “Patriarchal norms limit their movement, access to basic rights such as education and health, control over resources, decisions affecting their lives and the right to live free from violence. Covid-19 is proving to be no different and is exacerbating the inequalities Afghan women face,” the report notes

“Women’s decreased ability to earn money during the Covid-19 outbreak severely limits their economic and social independence. The loss of these employment opportunities is extremely worrying as bringing an extra income into the family has acted as the key justification to allow women to leave the house,” it continues.

Before Covid-19, the carts round the metropolis have been already tackling taboos. It is uncommon to see women driving motorbikes, and it’s extremely unusualfor a stall to be run by a girl in Kabul’s vibrant avenue meals scene.

The models disinfect vehicles, outlets and neighborhood areas and give out free masks, gloves and sanitiser

“There is social stigma attached to working women in Afghanistan that [bars] them from equal economic opportunities, especially in certain sectors such as serving street food,” says Wajdi. “We wanted to encourage more Afghan women to feel unrestricted while choosing their career paths or businesses which are typically considered for men.”

For Freshta the work has been a monetary aid and seen a change in attitudes. “It is true that women are not always welcomed when they are working outside. Since I started the mobile food cart, I noticed people who would harass us, but eventually they had to accept that we are working here,” she says.

“People would be shocked to see women working on the street, but now they salute us.”