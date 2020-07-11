Street cleaners wearing plastic hats swim up to their necks in garbage as they clean rivers in Dhaka

Advertisement

Coronavirus lockdowns world wide have brought an epidemic of littering, not least in the united kingdom where fly-tipping has become a scourge on the countryside.

But these brave street cleaners might have the worst job in the world as they swim neck deep in rivers of rubbish to help clean Bangladeshi canals.

Extraordinary photographs show volunteers cleaning up the riverbanks surrounding a canal in Savar, Dhaka.

The water used to be described as a canal before heaps of urban waste made a land mass in the region 24 kilometres to the northwest of Bangladesh’s capital.

The volunteers swim neck deep in the mountain of urban waste that has turned part of the canal into a landmass

A volunteer wearing a plastic hat hangs horizontally on a bamboo pole over the mountain of rubbish

A volunteer leans on a broken bamboo pole as half his human anatomy submerges in to the waste heap in the water

The cleaners use bamboo poles to split the mounds of rubbish at the river bank before clearing it

Mountains of black bin bags, plastic bottles, empty wrappers and household waste clogged up the canal in Savar.

The Dhaleshwari, Bangshi and Turag rivers and canals under the municipalities jurisdiction have now been polluted by rubbish for decades.

Savar municipality cleaners have dumped domestic, plastic, medical, industrial and e-wastes at 50 spots mostly on canals and rivers, according to New Age Bangladesh.

Last year, municipality officials said they collected at the very least 200 tonnes of waste daily, that have been dumped in lowlands connected to rivers.

A volunteer wearing a plastic hat paddles through the rubbish as items of wet paper cling to his skin

The volunteers attempt to separate the island of waste with a bamboo pole as they clean the river bank without wearing protection

A volunteers wades through waste holding a bamboo shoot to keep upright while wearing only a plastic bag on his head for protection

Volunteers swim up to their neck in rubbish as they try to rid the river banks of mounds of waste dumped on the banks of the canal

Last year, the Bangladeshi High Court declared all rivers in the country to have the exact same legal status as a human being in a landmark verdict.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said 15,175 illegal structures were taken from the port areas of the Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Shitalakkhya rivers, and 566.12 acres of encroached riverbanks were recovered.

Kabir Bin Anwar, secretary at the Water Resources Ministry, told Dhaka Tribune: ‘Every district administration has worked tirelessly for per year to compile this set of illegal encroachment.

‘We have also set up a control room dedicated to this task in the ministry.

‘We will install walkways and plant trees to deter people from encroaching on these territories again.’