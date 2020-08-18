Streaming service bundles are a new way to attract subscribers

Netflix got up to 16 million new users in the very first 3 months of 2020 throughout the peak of the pandemic

Wireless providers are offering video streaming service bundles to attract new phone subscribers and keep existing consumers

The streaming service pattern has actually gotten significant traction as the digital media landscape, as soon as controlled by establishing leaders like Netflix and Amazon Prime, are now using a myriad of material to users with increasing stars like Apple TELEVISION+, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Quibi getting in the marketplace.

The need for excessive (OTT) media services blew up when the international coronavirus pandemic forced countless individuals to avoid celebrations and strict lockdown determines greatly managed their outside activities. The mass stay-at-home required saw a boost in the churn rate of United States OTT services which raised to 41% in the very first quarter of 2020 (throughout the peak of the pandemic), a 35% boost from in 2015, according to expert companyParks Associates

“With movie theaters closed and cinematic productions and live events canceled or postponed, services are lacking some high-dollar content at the same time overall video consumption is accelerating,” Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates …