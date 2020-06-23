Streaming guide: from Disney Plus and Netflix to NBA League Pass and Crunchyroll

There is just a plethora of streaming services available for a person with a credit card handy. Hulu and Netflix are general entertainment providers offering licensed content and originals for subscribers. Others, like anime provider Crunchyroll and NFL Sunday Ticket, are targeted at specific interests. Streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus are flashy newcomers which can be trying to find their place in an overly crowded space.

It’s getting trickier to figure out where to spend your money on a monthly basis. Netflix and Hulu used to be sufficient; subscribers could watch their favorite shows and popular originals like Stranger Things or The Handmaid’s Tale. Now, between live sports, movies, original TV shows, and even nightly news, no service offers everything.

Take a look at typically the most popular shows streaming today: Friends and The Office were two of the most-watched shows on Netflix, but Friends has returned to its proper WarnerMedia home now that HBO Max has launched, and The Office will leave Netflix in 2021 and be a staple of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. New CW shows, which may normally arrive on Netflix after their seasons aired on TELEVISION, are now destined for either HBO Max or CBS All Access. ER and other NBC favorites are on Hulu now, however they will sooner or later wind up on Peacock. Having trouble following along? So are we.

Some streaming services are better suited for your own personal needs. Instead of listing every platform under the sun, we’ve listed a few key categories and the best streaming option in those sections. Note: some services could be duplicated with respect to the category.

Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Pros: Different forms of streaming options, incorporation of retail shopping, original series and popular licensed content

Who it’s for: People who use Amazon to shop regularly

Cost: $8.99 a month for Prime Video only / $12.99 a month or $120 annually for full Amazon Prime

Top original shows: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Transparent, Good Omens, Bosch

Compatible devices: Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, Roku, Google TELEVISION, TiVo, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android devices, iOS devices, Fire Phone, Fire tablets

Apple TV Plus

Pros: Free for anyone who purchased a fresh Apple product, low cost for standalone subscribers, star-studded shows

Who it’s for: People looking to stay up to date on the conversation

Cost: $4.99 a month, or free for just one year proper who’s purchased a new or refurbished Apple product recently

Top original shows: Dickinson, The Elephant Queen, For All Mankind

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Apple TELEVISION, Browser, iOS, Roku

CBS All Access

Pros: Low cost, popular original series, big library of content

Who it’s for: Star Trek fans and people looking to binge past classics. CBS All Access is just a general entertainment streaming service.

Cost: $5.99 a month for ad-supported and $9.99 a month for ad-free

Top original shows: The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Strange Angel

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Exclusive home for Disney TV shows and movies, low priced, entirely family-friendly, large library of shows and movies

Who it’s for: Families and Disney aficionados

Cost: $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. It can also be bundled with ad-supported Hulu and sports streaming service ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month (see below).

Top original shows: The Mandalorian, Imagineering Story, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Includes HBO content, heavy focus on human curation, incredibly large movie and Tv program library

Who it’s for: HBO Max is a general entertainment streaming service. It’s also an excellent option proper looking to upgrade their HBO Now accounts.

Cost: $14.99 monthly. People with HBO Now, AT&T TV Now, or standard HBO cable subscriptions could possibly get it free of charge.

Top original shows: The Wire, Succession, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Love Life

Compatible devices: Android, Android TELEVISION, Apple TELEVISION, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation

Pros: Next-day programming for certain shows, large quantity of shows and movies, reality TELEVISION programming, variety of genres to choose from

Who it’s for: Everyone. Hulu is a general entertainment streaming service.

Cost: Ranges from $5.99 for an ad-supported plan to $60.99 a month for a subscription that includes live TELEVISION

Top original shows: The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Large quantity of movies and Shows, easy-to-use interface, variety of genres to choose from, interactive programming

Who it’s for: Everyone. Netflix is a general entertainment streaming service.

Cost: Ranges from $8.99 for a basic plan to $15.99 for top-tier

Top original shows: Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, You, When They See Us

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Live news, some live sports, ad-supported cheaper tier, next-day programming

Who it’s for: Peacock is a general entertainment streaming service

Cost: A free ad-supported tier has a smaller percentage of 7,500 hours of television and film content. Peacock Premium (the full 15,000-plus hours of content and access to everything) with ads will surely cost $4.99 a month, however it will undoubtedly be free to Comcast subscribers. Peacock Premium without ads will be $9.99 a month or $4.99 a month for Comcast subscribers.

Top original shows: N/A hasn’t launched yet

Compatible devices: Xfinity One, Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, browsers, Android phone and tablet

Image: Disney

Pros: Low cost, different types of streaming services, something for everyone

Who it’s for: With a sports streaming service, general entertainment platform, and family-friendly option, the Disney Streaming Bundle is made for several people

Cost: $12.99 a month

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android, Android TELEVISION, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Catalog of classic Nickelodeon shows, full seasons available to stream, low cost

Cost: $7.99 a month or free with Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription

Top original shows: SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, iCarly

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android, Android TELEVISION, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Free, recognizable programming

Cost: Free

Top original shows: Sid’s Science Fair, CyberChase Shape Quest

Compatible devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Kindle Tablet, Leap Motion (OS X)

AT&T TV Now

Pros: Includes HBO, cloud DVR capabilities, multiple prestige channels

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters searching for HBO within their TV package

Cost: $55 monthly for 45-plus channels; $80 per month for 60-plus channels

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, Roku, Browsers, iPhone / iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Samsung Smart TELEVISION, and Android TELEVISION

Pros: Comes with Hulu, on-demand playback, affordable pricing

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters looking to bundle a live service with streaming

Cost: $54.99 a month

Compatible devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Browsers, Android Phone Android Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV

Pros: Cheaper than competitors, different package offerings, ability to rent new movie releases

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters maybe not trying to break the bank

Cost: Sling’s three different packages can be found in at $30 a month (Sling Orange, 30-plus channels, or Sling Blue, 40-plus channels) and $45 a month (Sling Orange and Blue, 50-plus channels)

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Browsers, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Android TELEVISION, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Vizio Smart TV

Pros: Easy-to-use interface, exemplary DVR capabilities, local networks

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters looking for local broadcasts

Cost: $49.99 a month

Compatible devices: Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Browsers, Android Phone Android Tablet, Android TELEVISION, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV

Photo by Stefan Etienne / The Verge

Pros: Vast library of British shows, top series like Doctor Who, classic British series

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to watch classic British television

Cost: $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually

Top original shows: Doctor Who, Absolutely Fabulous, Black Adder, Coronation Street

Compatible devices: Browsers, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and Samsung Smart TVs

Pros: Classic cartoons all in one single spot, family-friendly, new shows, wide variety of content

Who it’s for: Adults looking for a nostalgic kick and families

Cost: $4.99 a month or $39.99 annually

Top original shows: The best benefit of Boomerang is the number of classics, like Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons, Johnny Quest, Yogi Bear, Paddington Bear, and Tom and Jerry

Compatible devices: Android, iOS, Apple TELEVISION, Roku, Kindle, Browser, Amazon FireTV or Fire Stick

Pros: The biggest choice of anime titles, ability to read manga, streaming titles not long after airing in Japan

Who it’s for: Anime fans

Cost: $7.99 monthly, $22.99 for 90 days, or $79.99 a year

Compatible devices: Apple TELEVISION, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Browsers

Pros: Wide variety of DC Shows, exclusive animated series, classic animated DC films, and digital comic books

Who it’s for: DC comics fans

Cost: $7.99 a month or $74.99 annually

Top original shows: Titans, Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android, Android TELEVISION, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Exclusive anime series, expansive library, offline viewing

Who it’s for: Anime fans looking for access to original and licensed shows in addition to next-day offerings

Cost: There are three plans. The $5.99-a-month ($59.99 annually) Premium plan includes ad-free streaming and two simultaneous streams. The $7.99-a-month ($79.99 annually) Premium Plus plan includes ad-free streaming, offline viewing, and two simultaneous streams. The $99.99 annual Premium Plus Ultra plan comes with every one of the above plus exclusive member perks.

Compatible devices: Apple TELEVISION, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Kindle, LG and Samsung smart TVs

Plex

Pros: Ability to share content, good movie selection, host downloads

Who it’s for: If we’re being honest, people looking to share pirated content

Cost: A free tier includes playback of any such thing on your server, as well as podcasts, news, and web shows. There will also be paid tiers at $4.99 monthly, $39.99 a year, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription, which gives people access to other subscription services and more apps.

Compatible devices: Browsers, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Sonos, TiVo

Pros: Huge choice of titles, cost-effective, original movies and Shows, podcasts, and live-streaming events

Who it’s for: Horror aficionados who would like more than what’s on Netflix or Hulu

Cost: $5.99 monthly or $56.99 annually

Top original shows: Creepshow, Deadwax

Compatible devices: Apple, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Browsers

Image: Criterion

Pros: Thematically programmed with special features, several titles, a lot more than 1,000 classic and contemporary movies

Who it’s for: Cinephiles looking for classic films and additional material on beloved titles

Cost: $10.99 a month or $99.99 annually

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android TELEVISION, Apple TELEVISION, Browsers, Chromecast, Roku

Pros: Free, large catalog of classic movies, wide array of independent titles

Who it’s for: University students and library users where Kanopy is available

Cost: Free

Compatible devices: Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, browsers

Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Pros: Budget-friendly, good selection of new and older series, easy-to-use interface

Who it’s for: People who would like prestige series on a budget

Cost: $8.99 a month

Top original shows: Billions, Shameless, The Affair

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Android TELEVISION, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TVs, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One

Starz

Pros: Low cost, award-winning shows, exclusive programming

Who it’s for: Fans of specific Starz shows

Cost: $8.99 a month

Top original shows: Outlander, Girlfriend Experiment, Power, Black Sails

Compatible devices: Kindle Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire TV and Stick, Android Phone, Android Tablets, Android TV, Nexus Player, Nvidia Shield, Razer Forge, Apple TVs, Browsers, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Xbox One

Pros: Carries big UFC fights, a number of other live sports options, low cost

Who it’s for: UFC fans and people buying cost-effective way to match sports that air on ESPN

Cost: $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually

Compatible devices: Apple TELEVISION, Amazon Fire TELEVISION, Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, browsers

Pros: Plenty of games available to watch, different pricing tiers, single-team subscription, off-season plans

Who it’s for: Baseball fans trying to keep up with teams outside of their regional network

Cost: Currently, MLB.TELEVISION is not accepting new subscriptions. Previous prices were $24.99 a month (giving people the power to cancel a little easier) or $116.99 annually for full-league coverage. Just one team subscription was $89.99 annually.

Compatible devices: Roku, Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, Android TV, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

NBA League Pass

Pros: Subscription packages for individual teams, ability to watch every game, international

Who it’s for: Basketball fans trying to keep up with their team or the NBA at large

Cost: There are four different options: NBA TV (live games, $6.99 monthly or $49.99 annually), One Team ($59.99 annually gets you access to each game from one team), All Teams ($99.99 annually, each game), and All Teams, No Commercials ($124.99 annually, offers you every single game without ads)

Compatible devices: iPhone, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Kindle Fire, Roku 3, Apple TELEVISION, Android TELEVISION, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation

Pros: Every Sunday NFL game that’s maybe not broadcasting in your area, Red Zone

Who it’s for: Football fans who don’t reside in the same town as a common team and fantasy players who need to watch every single game

Cost: Currently, NFL Sunday Ticket isn’t accepting new subscriptions. Previous prices were $293.94 a season for the games, $395.94 a season for the games and Red Zone / Fantasy Zone channels

Compatible devices: Roku, Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices

Pros: Three different subscription tiers, single team options

Who it’s for: Hockey fans looking to maybe not miss out on a huge game or favorite team

Cost: Currently, NHL.TELEVISION is not accepting new subscriptions. Previous prices started at $24.99 for just one month of games, $119.99 annually for single team access, and $144.99 annually for the entire NHL season’s live games

Compatible devices: Roku, Apple TELEVISION, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices