Strawberry, rhubarb and custard zoom ice lollies recipe

Home-made variations of the basic striped ice, starring fruit purées. If you might be utilizing picket lolly sticks in DIY moulds resembling yogurt pots, enable the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they received’t stand straight.
Basic sugar syrup
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
MAKES
About 150ml
INGREDIENTS
- 200g caster sugar
- 100ml boiling water
METHOD
- Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir effectively and flip off the warmth. Cover and depart to chill. Store in a jar. This will maintain for a couple of month.
Strawberry, rhubarb and custard zooms
Prep time: 30 minutes, plus freezing | Cooking time: 20 minutes
MAKES
Four 85ml lollies
INGREDIENTS
For the rhubarb layer
- 60g caster sugar
- 100ml water
- A slice of orange
- 10g rhubarb, chopped
For the strawberry layer
- 150g strawberries, hulled
- 40g caster sugar
- A squeeze of orange juice
For the custard layer
- 100ml custard
- three tbsp evaporated milk
- 1 tsp fundamental sugar syrup
METHOD
- Put the components for the rhubarb layer in a pan and warmth gently till the sugar dissolves. Simmer, lined, till the rhubarb collapses.
- Tip right into a sieve positioned over a bowl and depart to empty for half an hour, stirring a couple of times however not rubbing it by the sieve (the jammy rhubarb left is nice eaten with plain yogurt). Pour the syrup right into a measuring jug and add sufficient water to deliver it as much as 120ml. Cool and put aside.
- Purée the components for the strawberry layer then rub by a sieve right into a bowl.
- Mix collectively the custard, evaporated milk and sugar syrup. Fill moulds a 3rd full with rhubarb syrup and freeze. Top with the custard combination to 2 thirds full, then freeze once more for half an hour.
- Finish with strawberry and freeze till agency.