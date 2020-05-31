Strawberry, rhubarb and custard zoom ice lollies recipe

Home-made variations of the basic striped ice, starring fruit purées. If you might be utilizing picket lolly sticks in DIY moulds resembling yogurt pots, enable the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they received’t stand straight.

Basic sugar syrup

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

About 150ml

INGREDIENTS

200g caster sugar

100ml boiling water

METHOD

Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir effectively and flip off the warmth. Cover and depart to chill. Store in a jar. This will maintain for a couple of month.

Strawberry, rhubarb and custard zooms

Prep time: 30 minutes, plus freezing | Cooking time: 20 minutes

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies

INGREDIENTS

For the rhubarb layer

60g caster sugar

100ml water

A slice of orange

10g rhubarb, chopped

For the strawberry layer

150g strawberries, hulled

40g caster sugar

A squeeze of orange juice

For the custard layer

100ml custard

three tbsp evaporated milk

1 tsp fundamental sugar syrup

METHOD