In this recipe a blowtorch is utilized to offer the meringue an extremely fast charred surface. The small burnt sugar preference includes a bitter sugar note, which highlights the preference of the fruit and toughens up the sweet taste.

Prep time: 30 mins|Cooking time: 40 mins

MAKES

Four to 6

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

For the meringue:

75 g egg white

150 g wheel sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tablespoon vinegar

For the strawberries:

250 g strawberries, hulled and reduced right into quarters

Zest of 1 lime and juice of 1/2 lime

Few decreases of sesame oil

1 tsp rosewater

1 tsp topping sugar

For the chantilly lotion:

300 ml dual lotion

1 tablespoon topping sugar

TECHNIQUE