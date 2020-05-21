Strawberry and burnt meringue pavlova recipe

Jackson Delong
-

In this recipe a blowtorch is utilized to offer the meringue an extremely fast charred surface. The small burnt sugar preference includes a bitter sugar note, which highlights the preference of the fruit and toughens up the sweet taste.

Prep time: 30 mins|Cooking time: 40 mins

MAKES

Four to 6

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

For the meringue:

  • 75 g egg white
  • 150 g wheel sugar
  • 1 tsp cornflour
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar

For the strawberries:

  • 250 g strawberries, hulled and reduced right into quarters
  • Zest of 1 lime and juice of 1/2 lime
  • Few decreases of sesame oil
  • 1 tsp rosewater
  • 1 tsp topping sugar

For the chantilly lotion:

  • 300 ml dual lotion
  • 1 tablespoon topping sugar

TECHNIQUE

  1. Preheat stove to 180 C/160 C follower/Gas 4.
  2. In an electrical stand mixer, blend the egg white up until it is beginning to foam.
  3. Mix the sugar and cornflour with each other and, with the whisk operating, include this a little bit at once to the egg-white foam. Add the vinegar and a pinch of salt.
  4. Continue to blend the whites up until a white and stiff meringue is created. Transfer this to a piping bag fitted with a huge nozzle.
  5. Line a cooking sheet with wax paper and pipeline the meringue right into rounds 9cm throughout (draw pencil circles initially, or pipeline right into a biscuit cutter if much easier).
  6. Bake for 5 mins at 180 C/160 C follower/Gas 4 after that transform the stove to 100 C/80 C fan/lowest gas mark and bake up until the meringues are crisp outside yet still soft between (regarding 30 mins).
  7. Meanwhile, throw the strawberries with the various other active ingredients and leave for 10 mins to emaciate.
  8. Whisk the dual lotion with the topping sugar up until thick.
  9. To complete the meringues, grill the tops of them (or make use of a kitchen area strike lantern) up until they are brownish taking place black. Break the smudged surface area with the rear of a fork and leading with the chantilly lotion.
  10. Spoon the strawberries over the lotion and include the juices.



