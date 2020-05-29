Strawberries set for bumper summer as record spring helps produce one of biggest crops ever seen

Strawberries are set for a bumper British summer with crops on target to be the most important ever following the nation’s warmest spring on record.

Unprecedented ranges of sunshine in latest weeks has resulted in supermarkets ordering further provides of homegrown berries, with specialists claiming strawberry manufacturing has elevated by 20 per cent in comparison with earlier years.

The Met Office as we speak confirmed the UK had recorded the sunniest spring since data started in 1929 with over 573 hours of sunshine throughout the season.

Only 9 springs have seen greater than 500 hours of sunshine in UK historical past, with the earlier sunniest being 555.three hours in 1948.

Tesco purchaser Laura Mitchell stated the unseasonably heat climate had resulted in “exceptionally good” berries, with elevated crops in southern England, Staffordshire, Lancashire and Leicestershire as nicely as throughout Scotland and Wales.

The grocery store stated it had purchased an additional 300 tons of British-grown strawberries as a result of of the elevated availability.

Ms Mitchell stated: “It’s resulted in exceptionally good high quality and candy strawberries with sugar ranges boosted by the vegetation having fun with the longer, sunny days.”

Phillip Busby, who works as a grower at Busby Partners in Chilcote in Leicestershire, stated: “Tesco is helping the growers move excess crop, saving on food waste, and with quality being so good it’s a really great offer.”

Nick Marston, chairman of trade physique British Summer Fruits, stated that growers have been producing annual will increase in strawberries within the UK for a number of years now, with the quantity of strawberries grown rising since 2016.

“I would expect this year to see at least another 10 per cent increase,” he stated. “You don’t know what the crop shall be, however I might count on to see a crop in extra of 100,000 tonnes.

“The good weather means that increase is more sure. In terms of fruit quality, it means that the buries themselves are larger, juicier and have better flavour.”

Mr Marston added that brilliant sunny days and the cool nights at the moment of 12 months, particularly with extra sunshine than traditional, will imply strawberry high quality is constantly excessive, and that the berries “will taste great”.

“We expect them to be good value as they always are. People are buying a lot more fruit and a lot more strawberries despite the changed experience in shops.”

Paul Avery, gross sales director at suppliers Berryworld UK, stated: “The British strawberry crop is in nice form this 12 months and it is on monitor to be one of the biggest ever.

“The quality is superb and we’re working hard to bring an iconic piece of summer to the British public.”