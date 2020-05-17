Strawberries and cream cookie sandwiches recipe

The traditional pairing provided in melt-in-the-mouth cookies.
Prep time: 20 mins, plus cooling down| Cooking time: 15 mins
MAKES
About 16 cookie sandwiches
COMPONENTS
- 230 g simple flour
- 75 g custard powder
- Pinch of salt
- 250 g saltless butter, softened
- 60 g topping sugar
For the dental filling
- 60 g saltless butter, softened
- 2 tablespoon dual cream
- 125 g topping sugar
- Grated passion of 1/2 lemon
- 3 huge ripe strawberries, mashed
APPROACH
- Preheat the stove to 160 C/140 C follower/Gas 3 and line a cooking sheet with cooking parchment– you may require to cook these in sets.
- Stir with each other the flour, custard powder and salt in a blending dish.
- Beat the butter and topping sugar along with electrical beaters till pale and velvety. Add the flour mix and beat on reduced rate– or with a wood spoon– till it collaborates right into a dough.
- Using wet hands roll tablespoonfuls of the dough right into spheres. Place the spheres 3cm apart on the ready flat pan. Use a fork dipped in topping sugar to squash right into 4cm circles.
- Bake for 14 to 15 mins, transforming the tray midway via, or till simply prepared via. Set apart to cool down. Repeat with the continuing to be dough.
- For the dental filling, defeated the butter and cream with each other till light and cosy. Beat in the topping sugar and lemon passion. Fold in the mashed strawberries and cool till the cookies are entirely great.
- Spread the level side of half the cookies with buttercream and after that sandwich along with an additionalcookie Store in the refrigerator to stop the loading from melting.