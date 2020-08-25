Straw Lid for Hydro Flask Standard Mouth, Simple Modern Ascent. Improved Replacement Cap Multi-Compatible with 1.91″ Mouth 18oz, 21oz, 24oz Insulated Water Bottle One-Hand-Operate Flip Top



Straw Lid for Hydro Standard Mouth Flask and Simple Mordern Water Ascent Bottles.



New and improved design replacement cap for insulated water bottle with 1.75″ inner screw mouth diameter, or 1.91″ outer screw mouth diameter. Built to work with TOPOKO standard mouth, hydro standard mouth flask, Simple Modern Ascent, Classic Kleen Kanteen, Standard Mouth Rehydrate and Water Vault 24 oz and other standard mouth water bottles.

NOTICE:

This lid possibly compatible with other water bottles with 1.75″ inner screw mouth diameter, or 1.91″ outer screw mouth diameter.

This lid will NOT work with Wide-Mouth or Narrow-mouth water bottles.

Double Wall Insulation Design Inspired by Nature. Help Keep Drinks Cold for 24 Hours, and Keep Hot for 12 Hours.



New and Improved Silicone Connector Design, Premium Silicone Gasket, Leak-Proof, Easy to Clean and Install.



Large Straw and Mouth Piece Provide Better Flow of Drinks, Slightly Tilted Mouth Piece Increase the Ease of Drinking.

ONE STEP TO SOLVE THE STRAW PROBLEM



Simply cut the bottom of the straw along the orange dotted line.

The straw may cause a negative using experience, because it is made of the highest cost but the healthiest silicon. If you feel like it’s hard to suck water from your bottle within the straw, you can follow the left picture to cut the other end of the straw a little off.

If doing this cannot fix your problem, please message us, our friendly customer representative will assist you on your replace, return or refund request.

New and Improved Design: This lid comes with 2 straws, one brush and a carabiner. We made the straw extra long on purpose, which enables you to trim the straw to fit all types of bottle sizes, both short and long. Our standard mouth straw lid is truly a revolutionary upgrade for your beloved Hydro Flask Standard Mouth, Simple Modern Ascent, or any stainless steel water bottle with the standard mouth size of 1.9″ in diameter.

Inspired by Nature: State of the art double wall structure design, TOP QUALITY silicon straw on the market, patent pending. Double wall structure creates a vacuum to keep your water cold or hot. Our new improved design outperforms other brand’s straw lid in terms of insulation by up to 100%.

Practical for Daily Use: Absolutely leak proof, no more accidental drips that damp your bag or wet your books. Once you closed our straw lid properly, you can rest assured that it will not leak even laying down in your backpack. The brush makes it easier to clean the straws. And you can carry your beloved water bottle everywhere by clip it to your backpack with our lid and carabiner.

Polished Large Round Handle and Mouth Piece: Easy to carry, and easy to drink from. Special patent structure and easy carry handle makes it perfect for physical and outdoor activities, as well as day to day tasks. Our unique oval shape mouth opening gives you the joy of drinking with the maximum flow of water, effectively reduce annoying sipping sound.

BPA-Free Guarantee: Made with food grade BPA free plastic and silicone, it will not create any unpleasant flavors to your drinks. You can trust it for your daily cold and hot beverage intakes.