Stranraer intend to ‘explore all avenues’ following defeat of resolution | Football News







Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan states they are not yet prepared to approve the chain of occasions which has actually led to their transfer from League One.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reduced departments in Scotland have actually been stated over for the period, following a debatable ballot which passed an SPFL resolution.

Stranraer are 8 factors adrift near the bottom of League One – albeit with a video game in hand – and also hopes of a respite were rushed when it was after that determined to junk a possible restoration of the pyramid.

On Tuesday a resolution on whether to hold an examination right into the SPFL’s conduct bordering the earlier ballot was sustained by just 13 of 42 participants, brief of the 32 needed for it to pass.

The SPFL has actually constantly rejected all accusations of misbehavior.

Dougan’s declaration on Wednesday night read partly: “On Tuesday there was an EGM of all SPFL clubs that was at first asked for by Rangers FC, Heart of Midlothian FC and also Stranraer FC, whereupon we asked for an independent questions right into what we jointly really felt was a real complaint worrying the due administration of our video game.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan asked for unity after Tuesday’s ballot

“We have actually constantly specified that the initial resolution was essentially flawed, consequently we desired to permit a detailed examination to resource real discovering end results from the procedure to day.

“Ultimately, we fell short to obtain adequate numbers to win.

“However, 13 clubs from all degrees of our video game did ballot to what they took into consideration to be create for issue, with a need to emphasize failings of an appropriate procedure at board degree.

“There have actually been numerous individuals recommending that a line is currently made use of this issue, and also we ultimately currently carry on for the higher good of the video game.

“If I might specify, this is an incredibly very easy evaluation to come to when you have no worries, neither were detrimentally influenced by activities of current choices.

” I make no apologies for the reality that it is not in my nature to yield all also conveniently, or certainly stay quiet, neither approve any kind of choice that I really feel is unfair in the direction of our football club – a club that I am incredibly honored to work as chairman.

“As such, I intend, with the full backing of my committee, to explore all avenues in order to properly redress, with fellow like-minded clubs, to achieve what I believe is the righting of wrongs on so many fronts.”