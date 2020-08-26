Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using N-Word In Resurfaced Video!

At just 15 years old with an acting career that’s already on the rise, Noah Schnapp does not want to get canceled over something as icky as this!

The Stranger Things star is speaking out after an old video of him singing along to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky‘s single Freaky Friday, in which he appeared to say the N-word, resurfaced on Tuesday. Of course, fans found the clip upsetting because spoiler alert: Noah is white and had no business using the racial slur, even as part of a song!

Angry fans who joined the #NoahSchnappIsOverParty hashtag on Twitter slammed the actor, with many arguing the move was particularly insensitive because he’s close friends with co-star Caleb McLoughlin who is Black. Quick PSA: it’s still not an acceptable word to say either way! No get-out-of-racism-free cards over here, people.

Schnapp took to his Instagram Story to address the controversy, claiming he said “neighbor” instead of the N-word in the now-viral clip: