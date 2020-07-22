Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Seems To Be Dating Sienna Miller’s Ex Tom Sturridge!

Do we spy a new celeb couple!?

It appears things have been heating up in the Hamptons this week, as Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke was spotted taking a stroll to the beach with none other than Sienna Miller’s ex, Tom Sturridge!

The 22-year-old actress — whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, btw — and the 34-year-old actor were seen leaving the New York beach very much together on Monday. It’s unclear if the two met up with other friends on the beach or spent the day by themselves. However, we do know Maya’s been quarantining in upstate New York spending time at both of her famous parents’ pads amid the COVID-19 pandemic since Stranger Things season 4 suspended filming in Atlanta back in mid-March.

We guess she found someone to kill time with?? Tom shares 8-year-old daughter Marloew with ex-fiancée Miller, who is said to be engaged to her new beau, Lucas Zwirner. Do U think these two are dating, Perezcious readers? Click here to see the pics and sound off in the comments (below)!