‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo working at local New Jersey restaurant amid production halt

Matarazzo, 17, apparently handled the gig together with his relative.

Despite using a hat and a mask on his shifts, fans have actually discovered the “Stranger Things” star, the outlet stated.

Matarazzo’s summer season task comes months after the Netflix series halted production in March due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic.

The cast had actually simply started recording season four.

“Stranger Things” authors validated in June that the script for the most recent season has actually formally been finished.

Sources formerly informed THR, the Netflix sci-fi is anticipated to go back to recording onSept 17.