stranger enters a Wichita home and stands over

Security cameras captured terrifying video of a stranger standing instantly over a sleeping Wichita teenager at round 2:30 a.m on Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Aniyah Robinson stated as soon as she opened her eyes she felt like she was in a scene from a film.

“It just scared me because of the fact that somebody was sitting over watching me that I didn’t know,” stated Robinson. “It’s just scary.”

“She came in and she was screaming and yelling saying, ‘Mom, somebody is in the house,'” stated Aniyah’s mom, Angel.

After being jolted awake, Angel made certain her 2-year outdated daughter and Aniyah had been secure in a room earlier than calling her mom and police for assist.

“She says, ‘Hey, Mom, he’s in the house right now.’ I said, ‘right now?'” stated Carol Robinson, Angel’s mom and Aniyah’s grandmother. “I said, ‘I’m on the way.’ because I’m not thinking about the weapons or nothing. I was thinking he was going to get a beat down.”

Angel Robinson and her daughter Aniyah telling us the chilling story about what occurred early this morning. Aniyah woke as much as a unusual man who had entered their home, her. pic.twitter.com/L0iLmcbxet — Nolan Roth KAKE (@NolanRothKAKE) May 8, 2020

Wichita police responded rapidly, however the intruder was already gone. It’s unclear how the stranger entered the home however Angel’s not too long ago bought Ring digicam’s caught him strolling round the home and going into bedrooms.

No one was damage and nothing was stolen.

“He didn’t take anything and I think that’s scarier,” stated Angel. “Because what did you want? I don’t know what you want, are you going to come back?”

The Robinson household hopes their video is obvious sufficient so folks acknowledge who was of their home and contact the police.

“You don’t know if he’s done this before,” stated Angel. “Next time it might be something different or you know who knows what he’s thinking.”