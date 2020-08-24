Strange, ‘Long-Lost’ Elephant Shrew Has Been Rediscovered in Africa After 50 Years

For half a century researchers feared that the Somali elephant shrew had actually disappeared from the face of theEarth No one had actually seen even a hair.

But the small mammal with its penetrating trunk-like nose was silently growing in the dry, rocky landscape of the Horn of Africa, researchers said Tuesday.

The evasive, insect-eating animal is neither an elephant nor a shrew.

It is a sengi – a far-off relation to aardvarks, elephants and manatees – the size of a mouse, with effective legs that enable it to perform at speeds of almost 30 kilometres (20 miles) an hour.

The (*50 *) sengi has been lost to science given that the 1970s, leaving simply the 39 maintained specimens held in the world’s nature museums as the only physical proof that it ever existed.

The Global Wildlife Conservation group even included it on its “25 most wanted lost species” list.

( AFP/Steven Heritage/Duke University/Global Wildlife Conservation)

But throughout an exploration in 2015 researchers discovered the animals still wandering the wild, finding that the (*50 *) sengi is not restricted to Somalia at all.

The research study objective was searching for various type of sengis in Djibouti, the little Horn of Africa seaside country that borders Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The group established more than 1,250 traps filled with peanut butter, oatmeal and …