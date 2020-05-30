Strain in Armenia-Russia relations ‘threat to our national security’ – diplomat – Armenian News

The Armenian-Russian relations at the moment are strained, posing a menace to the safety of the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan stated in an interview on Friday, stressing the necessity of sturdy efforts to finish the tensions.

“It is important to put an end to the tension with Russia, because any slip potentially poses hazards to Armenia,” he advised Tert.am.

Navasardyan additionally referred to as for diplomatic efforts to revise the 1921 Treaty of Moscow.

“Turkey has become rather dangerous, pursuing unceasingly its pan-Turkish goals. And you know that its [far reaching plans are to] reach the borders of China. Hence Armenia and China are now required to cooperate against that,” the diplomat famous.

Navasardyan stated he does not suppose Armenia is pursuing a selected international coverage agenda. “The foreign minister states repeatedly that sovereignty must be the underlying principle behind the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia. Are we supposed to acquire that sovereignty now? Doesn’t Armenia, a subject of international law, enjoy that [status]? Secondly, the minister makes a call for a pan-Armenian unity. A question arises as to what pan-Armenian means. My first understanding of that is collaborative work with Armenian communities, which, however, isn’t being carried out. Thirdly, the minister believes that the Foreign Ministry must collaborate with other agencies. That, in any way, is the second condition you may find in any book on diplomacy,” he added.