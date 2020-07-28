Stradivarius wins fourth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup | Racing News

Stradivarius managed a remarkable piece of racing history with a remarkable efficiency to win his fourth succeeding Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

Sent off the 4-7 preferred, John Gosden’s fantastic stayer dealt with a significant difficulty on paper from the Royal Ascot and Irish Classic winner Santiago – as a three-year-old in invoice of 15 pound.

Frankie Dettori and the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner had plenty on their plate in the two-mile masterpiece, pushed into 5th on the within the field as a number of competitors originated from off the rate which was set by Nayef Road and Santiago.

They handled to liberate themselves in the nick of time, nevertheless, and Stradivarius produced a hallmark modification of equipment to move past both in some design.

Nayef Road once again needed to choose the runner-up area, as at Ascot previously this month, however this time was seen off by simply a length, with another length and a quarter back to Santiago.

Dettori informed ITV Racing: “What a horse, offering 15 pound away. Everybody rode to beat me and he still goes out andwins What can you state, he’s an incredible horse.

“What he has done he’s broken records – well done to Bjorn Nielsen, the owner-breeder.”

He included: “You go from a super star like Enable to an outright champ like this horse in 3 days. It’s the things of dreams.

” I understand I’ve got a great partner and I simply needed to be client. When you have actually got excellent horses the spaces will come.

“I’ve been in that position before. It’s not nice to be in those positions, but he got out and he won.”