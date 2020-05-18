Storytime with Dana: ‘Once Upon a Goat’

I liked being learn to as a youngster, and I bear in mind Mrs. Laura Bush encouraging households to maintain a storytime routine with youngsters as a lot as doable, particularly throughout occasions of stress and uncertainty.

I hope that oldsters will be capable to take a breather whereas I attempt to maintain their youngsters occupied and entertained for a jiffy each day.

Monday, we meet once more! Here is a cute ebook about a small misunderstanding that ends nicely, “Once Upon a Goat,” by Dan Richards.