Storytime with Dana: ‘A Day in the Life of Jasper,’ ‘Scarlett Sees a Miracle’

I enjoyed reading to as a kid, as well as I keep in mindMrs Laura Bush motivating households to maintain a storytime regimen with youngsters as long as feasible, specifically throughout times of anxiety as well as unpredictability.

I really hope that moms and dads will certainly have the ability to take a rest while I attempt to maintain their youngsters inhabited as well as delighted for a couple of mins daily.

What a unique reward: 2 publications, as well as both concerning canines!

I was privileged adequate to obtain “A Day in the Life of Jasper” from Elizabeth Kissick as well as “Scarlett Sees a Miracle” by Dennis Woloch as well as Anita Russell.