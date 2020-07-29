Story of a photo shared by French ambassador to Armenia – Panorama

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lac ôte on Tuesday published a photo on social networks revealing him standing next to a street signboard to Stepanakert and to Iran.

“Where am I?” the ambassador composed, including it is not just a matter of location.

Many users talked about the French diplomat’s post, some suggesting that the photo had actually been taken in Meghri, Goris, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and so on

Azerbaijani users likewise talked about the photo, implicating the ambassador of justifications for going to Atsakh and decrying France, an OSCE Minsk Group co- chairing nation, for its “biased” position on the Karabakh dispute.

After much dispute, the ambassador made a brand-new post.

“Summing up, this photo was undoubtedly taken in the Republic ofArmenia The fascinating feature of this signboard for me is that it reveals 2 instructions that are difficult for me to reach, each for various factors.

“This is nothing more than a brief description of the realities in this region,” checks out the post.