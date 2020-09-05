Story of a Hong Kong newspaper feud: Two fugitive opium dealers, media mogul Jimmy Lai and a smoking gun cellphone video

As Jimmy Lai’s pro-democracy paper consumed into the Oriental Daily News’ readership, a deep, individual vendetta settled in between the latter publication’s creators, already fugitives in Taiwan, and the beginner.

After years of disagreement, the two competitors this summer season lastly had their day in court, as Lai dealt with a charge of frightening an Oriental Daily News press reporter.

In video revealed to the court, Lai points his finger at the press reporter, swears at him in Cantonese, and states: “I will definitely find someone to mess with you.” The press reporter, whose identity is secured by a privacy order, stated Lai was threatening him physically, and that he suffered emotionally from the episode. Prosecutors stated Lai was at a public occasion where press reporters deserved to picture him. Lai pleaded innocent to the charge of criminal intimidation, which brings a optimal sentence of two years, and on Thursday was acquitted. “I am not worried at all, because this is a minor case and the charge felt forced,” he stated, prior to the trial started. In current years, Lai has actually made larger opponents than the Oriental Daily News, as he intensely opposes Beijing’s impact onHong Kong The septuagenarian is dealing with a multitude of criminal charges, consisting of numerous under Hong Kong’s sweeping brand-new nationwide security law, which brings a optimal sentence of life jail time. Any prison sentence threatens Lai’s capability to run Apple Daily at a time when it is under unequaled pressure: on August 10, the …

