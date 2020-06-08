Stormzy joins Black Lives Matter protest in London

Rapper Stormzy joined anti-racism demonstrators during the Black Lives Matter protest in central London on Sunday, according to Press Association.

The grime artist, who has been a vocal opponent of the government, was apparently pictured with marchers in Parliament Square.

He didn’t speak but listened as protesters spoke about the struggle for equality and the requirement for solidarity in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US, the agency reported.





Last year Stormzy claimed Boris Johnson was responsible for emboldening people in the UK with racist views.

“If the top person can openly say this racist thing – the ‘piccaninnies’ remarks, ‘watermelon smiles’, comparing Muslim women to a letter box – if that is our figurehead, the top man, the leader we have to follow, and he openly says these things, he encourages hate among others,” he said.

1/21 An aerial photo created using a drone shows a sizable group gathered in Union Park to protest the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Chicago, Illinois EPA 2/21 A large group marching and chanting in Chicago, Illinois EPA/Tannen Maury 3/21 Protesters gather over the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum and Eakins Oval within a protest AP 4/21 Demonstrators try to block a freeway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York REUTERS 5/21 Thousands of demonstrators march over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California REUTERS 6/21 Demonstrators gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington REUTERS 7/21 Demonstrators march down Flatbush Avenue toward the Manhattan Bridge chanting slogans REUTERS 8/21 Protesters take part in a demonstration to protest in support of the George Floyd protests in the United States, and to commemorate an identical circumstance in France when Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Frenchman was killed in 2016 by police, all through an rally in Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris EPA 9/21 Demonstrators attend a protest in Berlin, Germany FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS 10/21 Demonstrators protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Sydney RON SHAMGAR via REUTERS 11/21 Demonstrators attend a Black Lives Matter protest to state solidarity around protestors in Sydney AFP via Getty Images 12/21 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens, UK PA 13/21 People wearing masks hold placards during a protest march within the alleged police abuse of a Turkish man, in echoes of a Black Lives Matter protest, following death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in Tokyo REUTERS/Issei Kato 14/21 Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality in Frankfurt REUTERS 15/21 Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany REUTERS 16/21 People stand in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in tribute to George Floyd during a protest against racism and police brutality in Frankfurt am Main, Germany Getty Images 17/21 Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany AP 18/21 Demonstrators hold placards while they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP via Getty Images 19/21 Demonstrators cross the River Thames via Vauxhall Bridge as they march to protest beyond your US Embassy in London AFP via Getty Images 20/21 Demonstrators gather for a protest against racism and police violence in Lisbon AP 21/21 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen on crutches with demonstrators in Watford, Britain REUTERS

He also clashed with Michael Gove when the Tory minister did actually mock the rapper’s lyrics, after Stormzy backed Jeremy Corbyn in the general election.

Madonna and actor John Boyega are one of the other a-listers who have joined the protests in London.

Thousands of protesters took part the anti-racism rally which marched from the US embassy in Battersea, south London, to Parliament Square.

Spay paint was used to write the language “is a racist” on the statue of Winston Churchill, while a Black Lives Matter sign was strapped to the figure’s belly.

Meanwhile, London Black Lives Matter organised an on line protest via Zoom for individuals who are unable to attend demonstrations in person.

Additional reporting by Press Association