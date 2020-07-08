Storm system bears down on Sydney and Melbourne with possible flooding

A strong low-pressure system is anticipated to bring storms, strong winds and possible flooding to Australia’s eastern states on the coming days.

The system is barrelling in from south-west Western Australia to the country’s south-east, with rain expected in Victoria, NSW and parts of south-east Queensland.

Forecasters have warned the system is predicted to maneuver off the NSW coast and intensify into an east coast low-pressure system that could batter the south-east with damaging winds and torrential rain that could result in flooding.

‘Severe weather is a possibility,’ Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said on Wednesday.

The cold front is hovering on the southern elements of Western Australia but will shift east in coming days.

Although it’s bringing showers to the southern tip of WA, Perth will stay dry on the weekend.

Mr Sharpe said the first rain event will hit the nation’s south-east coast by Friday before heading to out to sea and returning with a vengeance from Monday.

‘At this early stage, if an east coast low does develop, the best chance of seeing heavy rainfall in excess of 100mm is from the south coast of NSW to the Hunter on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll have to wait another day or two because of this forecast to firm up,’ he said.

A model shows the east coast low predicted to form off the NSW east coast over the week-end before pushing gale winds and torrential rain in to the state from Monday

‘There’s the threat of heavy rain turning out to be flooding, damaging wind gusts across the coastal fringe and huge seas aswell.’

East coast lows have shorter life spans and are usually weaker than tropical cyclones, which obtain intensity from the warmer temperature of the ocean.

However, they can still pack a punch – producing gale to storm-force winds, very heavy rainfall and in some instances, coastal inundation.

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Sydney are in for a wet weekend with showers expected on both days.

Sydney’s clear weather streak can come to a conclusion this week-end as a cold front sweeps in to NSW. Clear skies pictured above the Sydney Opera house earlier in the day this week

Brisbane will have some cloud cover on Saturday before showers move in on Sunday.

Darwin with stay dry and warm over coming days with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Perth will love a sunny weekend reaching a top of 20C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Cloudy skies and cool weather is in store for Hobart with chilly morning temperatures at 2C on Saturday and Sunday.

The mercury will drop to an icy 0C in Canberra on Thursday morning with fog expected, before warming to a moderate 14C later in the day.