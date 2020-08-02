Storm Isaias approaches Florida’s coast By Reuters

©Reuters Palm trees flex in the winds preceding Hurricane Isaias in Miami Beach



MIAMI (Reuters) – Isais, reduced from a typhoon however still an effective hurricane, churned towards Florida on Sunday, set to brush the state’s east coast with strong winds and prospective seaside flooding.

By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Tropical Storm Isaias had to do with 90 miles (140 km) southeast of West Palm Beach, heading northwest with leading continual winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the National Hurricane Center stated.

On its existing course, Isaias will move near or along Florida’s east coast throughout Sunday, perhaps enhancing, the Miami- based NHC stated. On Monday and Tuesday, its center would move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

Florida’s main and northern east coast might be struck by a storm rise – when a storm presses typical tidal levels above typical – of as much as 4 feet (1.22 m), the NHC stated.

Isaias was not anticipated to impact the return house on Sunday of 2 NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard Space X’s brand-new Crew Dragon.

They were heading for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, off Florida’s northwest coast, topping a two-month trip in area that marked NASA’s very first crewed objective …