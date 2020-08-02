Storm Forecast To Restrengthen Into Hurricane Approaching Florida’s Southeast Coast – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Isaias, now a Tropical Storm, is forecast to restrengthen to hurricane strength over night as it inches closer to Florida’s southeast coast.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was 100 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale.

It was transferring to the northwest at 9 miles per hour with continual winds of 70 miles per hour.

Tropical storm force winds extend external as much as 105 miles from the center.

A basic northwestward movement with some decline in forward speed is anticipated for the next day or two, followed by a north-northwestward movement by late Sunday and a turn towards the north and north- northeast on Monday and Tuesday with a boost in forward speed.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida Saturday night and relocation near or along the east coast of Florida Sunday and Sunday night.

On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move rapidly from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

Some restrengthening is forecast, and Isaias is anticipated to restore hurricane strength tonight and earlySunday Slow weakening is anticipated to start Sunday night and continue through Monday.

A Hurricane Warning is in result for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line

Bimini, the Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in result for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in result for: