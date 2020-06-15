Stores across most of Britain reopen for the first time in three months today

The majority of shops in England are reopening today after three months with socially distanced queues already forming before 7am.

Stores including Zara, John Lewis and Debenhams have slashed prices by up to 70 percent in a bid to lure shoppers back.

Desperate fashion chains are sitting on as much as £15billion of unsold stock they truly are keen to shift with the largest queues coming across outside Primark in Marble Arch, London, and Doncaster this morning.

But despite stores offering huge discounts, one-way systems and quarantined footwear for returning shoppers, data from the Office of National Statistics shows that a massive 64 per cent of people in England are too afraid to leave their house.

And twenty per cent of people said they would never step foot in a shop again, according to another survey.

Boris Johnson has urged the country to return to the traditional and ‘shop with confidence’ when non-essential stores reopen today with huge price cuts.

The Prime Minister said he was ‘very optimistic’ that the lifting of restrictions would help the economy bounce right back from three months of coronavirus lockdown.

Queues form at Primark in Doncaster before 7am today as all non-essential shops in England can reopen

There were also queues forming at Primark in Marble Arch as people headed back to shops – but many predicts that maybe it’s weeks before people get back in larger numbers

Speaking throughout a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London yesterday, the PM said he hoped to visit a ‘gradual’ build-up of people visiting the high street.

Which shops will soon be opening – and what places will always be shut? Never closed Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Garden centres

Takeaway/delivery food outlets Opened on June 1 Outdoor markets

Car showrooms Opening on June 15 Indoor markets

Clothing and shoe shops

Toy stores

Bookshops

Furniture shops (although some have already been slowly opening over the Bank Holiday with strict social distancing in place)

Electronics stores

Photography studios

Tailors

Auction houses

Places of worship Staying shut for now Restaurants, bars and pubs

Cafes and canteens

Holiday accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs

Hairdressers, barbers, beauty and nail salons

Playgrounds, outdoor gyms and outdoor pools

Piercing and tattoo parlours

Caravan parks (commercial)

Libraries

Community centres

Museums and galleries

Nightclubs

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls

Bingo halls, casinos and betting shops

Spas and massage parlours

Skating rinks and funfairs

Indoor fitness studios, gyms and swimming pools

Indoor arcades, bowling alleys and soft play centres

‘I am very optimistic about the opening up that’s planning to be happening,’ that he said.

‘I think people should shop and shop with confidence but they should of course observe the rules on social distancing and do it as safely as possible.’

Rishi Sunak will consider relaxing Sunday trading laws and slashing tax in a bid to enhance the economy, he unmasked yesterday.

Admitting there would be great ‘hardship’ ahead, the Chancellor refused to rule out cutting VAT amid concerns many will lose their jobs when the furlough scheme ends.

Britain’s GDP crashed by significantly more than 20 percent in April according to figures released on Friday, and analysts warn that as much as 4.5million could lose their jobs.

The Chancellor said the government had helped save many jobs through its furlough scheme, but said this could not be sustainable in the long term.

Footfall data from Springboard showed an 11 per cent fall in people going out to search last week when compared with the previous week, with numbers also down for every day back again to and including June 3.

Shops will offer hand sanitiser stations and many will enforce disease control by quarantining unbought items for 72 hours after they have now been handled.

Staff in high-vis jackets and PPE will ensure shoppers are kept two metres apart, browsing and handling items will be discouraged and you will have a plea not to use cash. There will also be limits on the numbers allowed through the door, meaning queues are most likely.

Stores will also feature markings outside to assist with socially-distanced queuing and encourage customers to search alone where possible.

Europe’s shops have imposed a long list of health restrictions since stores started to re-open, with shoppers on the continent already used to the masks, screens and distancing measure.

Some countries such as Italy and Germany have ordered compulsory mask-wearing, while others have merely recommended them or left it up to individual shops to choose.

There are also limits on the number of people entering shops in Germany and Austria, along side temperature checks at a fish market in Italy – while a bride-to-be tried on a wedding dress with a matching white face mask in the Netherlands today.

Countries such as for example Germany and Denmark haven’t seen a fresh surge in cases simply because they started to lift the lockdown.

Struggling retailers hope big price cuts will soon be enough to tempt individuals to face the new style of shopping.

Next has already opened 64 outlets, which combine home and fashion departments, and still another 64 will open today with more to follow along with this week. A video issued by the retail giant unmasked all staff will be wearing head visors and in some cases face masks.

Just some of the bargains being offered when non-essential stores reopen to eager customers today in the next stage of gradually-easing lockdown measures

The Prime Minister visited Westfield shopping centre in East London yesterday ahead of Monday’s big retail relaunch for the British economy

In line with Government guidelines, fitting rooms will soon be closed and all came ultimately back items will soon be quarantined for 72 hours.

Boris Johnson takes charge on the two-metre rule Boris Johnson will today pave the way for the abolition of the two-metre separation rule by taking personal control of the decision to axe it. His essential intervention comes as one of the country’s leading restaurateurs warns when it is not scrapped, the hospitality sector will soon be hit by millions of job losses. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the Prime Minister has commissioned an extensive No 10 review that may effectively wrest control of Covid-19 social distancing guidance from Government scientists – and, critically, allow the devastating economic impact of the measure to be used into account for the first time. One Government source said the move was recognition that ‘there is more to life than the R number’ – the term for the rate of which the disease spreads. Last night, Tory MPs predicted that the review – to be run by Downing Street’s newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Simon Case – would supply a road map for the two-metre rule to be relaxed in time for the reopening of pubs on July 4.

This policy is also being adopted HMV and Waterstones, which is asking browsers to leave any items they handle in a trolley so they can be used away.

Shoes retailer Kurt Geiger’s safeguards include protective gloves and face masks for staff.

Hand sanitiser will be compulsory for anybody trying on shoes and customers will soon be asked to wear disposable pop-socks should they do not have their particular.

All shoes which have been tried on will get into quarantine for at least 24 hours a while later.

Despite the Government’s desire to breathe life in to our favourite shops, many will never reopen.

Retail analyst Richard Hyman said: ‘We already know the number of shoppers will soon be way down because of distancing and managing traffic in store at anyone time. But also, a proportion of the populace remain anxious and will avoid going shopping unless and until they must.

‘It’s planning to be awful for a relatively good time. We will certainly see many more casualties and, inevitably, significant losses too.’

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: ‘Some stores may not reopen at all.’

Consumer markets leader at PwC, Lisa Hooker, said: ‘If queues for recently reopened retailers have shown us anything, it’s possible that pent-up consumer demand might in fact lead to very good news for retailers trying to preserve margins. However, if June trading will not make a big enough dent in stocks, we predict a rush of promotions and sales later in the summer.’

Shoppers might splash the cash as the shops reopen, but with fewer toilets available it may be harder to spend a cent.

A day out at the shops pre-lockdown would probably have involved lunch and the use of a restaurant’s facilities, but as eateries continue to be shut shoppers will be according to public toilets.

The Government has urged councils to general public toilets “wherever possible”, and while many have plans in place, there are also areas where facilities will not be available.

Public toilets in Birmingham aren’t expected to open until the following month.

A spokeswoman for Birmingham City Council said: “The contractors are awaiting a delivery of PPE before we are able to open the toilets, which we expect to be open in July.”

Liverpool City Council said you will have a “limited number” of public toilets located at train stations and at Liverpool One’s Information Centre, adding that the number of people entering the toilets will also be limited.

The council also said the information centre toilets will soon be closed for short periods every hour for cleaning which will result in paid down capacity.

Westminster City Council said that with the exception of the Broadwick Street site in Soho, all public toilets are open and operating normally.

A spokesman said entrance fee charges have been temporarily suspended to make sure people can access toilets and washing facilities easier, while additional staff have now been deployed to monitor cleanliness standards and deter anti-social behaviour.

All public toilets will reopen in York with changes to the facilities including automatic flushes, automatic water and soap dispensers, replacing hand dryers with hand towels, and more regular and increased cleaning.

The council in York said clear guidance will soon be placed in toilets such as for example social distancing floor stickers, advice on how exactly to wash hands or use hand santiser, and guidelines on perhaps not touching surfaces or handles.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokeswoman said: “While decisions to reopen public toilets are for councils, we strongly encourage them to open wherever possible.

“We’ve published guidance to help them ensure facilities are safe where they are open including increasing cleaning of touch points.”

The safer public spaces guidance encourages owners and operators of public places to boost cleaning at touch points such as handrails and gates, and to ensure there are facilities available for people to maintain good hygiene.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said: “Councils have been spending so much time to make sure high streets and town centres are safe for organizations and shoppers and implement measures to greatly help communities and high streets transition to your new way of life.

“Social distancing looks set to play some part in our everyday lives for some time in the future. Shop owners and organizations along with the public have a shared responsibility to follow along with the suggestions about social distancing.

“Councils will be taking individual local decisions about public toilets based on a risk assessment and whether social distancing measures can be maintained.”

Rail workers’ leaders have warned that the compulsory use of face coverings on public transport in England from Monday should not be seen as a green light for wider use of trains and buses.

Union officials also made it clear that police, rather than frontline transport workers, must ensure the new rules are honored.

Coverings must now be worn by most people on buses, trams, trains, coaches, aircraft and ferries, a move welcomed by workers.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said: “The changes in the rules are welcome as they are more likely to lower transmission of the virus on the transport network.

“However, this must not be regarded as a green light among the wider populace to use public transport.

“It must remain the case that only the key workers who are keeping us safe during the pandemic continue steadily to use public transport.

“It’s also important to stress that a physical distance of at least two metres between passengers and/or staff must be maintained at all times.”