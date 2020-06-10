‘Stop treating us like animals’: New York police union chief hits back over portrayal of cops and says Floyd killing was ‘disgusting’

The head of a New York state police union has hit out at each lawmakers and the media for treating the police like “animals and thugs”, and for vilifying the career.

Mike O’Meara, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, standing in entrance of a big group of police officers at a press convention, stated that 375 million interactions between the general public and the police every year are “overwhelmingly positive”.

Yet he stated that he had learn all week that within the black neighborhood moms are anxious about their youngsters getting house from college with out being killed by a cop.





A annoyed Mr O’Meara stated: “What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen. It does not happen!”

“I am not Derek Chauvin. They are not him.” he stated referring to the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd. “He killed someone. We didn’t. We are restrained.”

Speaking on behalf of the assembled officers, he stated: “Everybody’s trying to shame us. The legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed of our profession.”

Holding up his police badge he stated: “You know what? This isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis. It’s still got a shine on it, and so do theirs.”

Mr O’Meara added, angrily: “Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect! That’s what we’re here today to say. We’ve been left out of the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting.”

Bail has been set at $1.25m for Mr Chauvin, who has been charged with second diploma homicide and manslaughter over the loss of life of Mr Floyd. Three different officers have additionally been charged.

Mr Floyd’s funeral passed off in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

“We don’t condone Minneapolis. We roundly reject what he did as disgusting. It’s disgusting! It’s not what we do. It’s not what police officers do,” stated Mr O’Meara.

The press convention in New York City comes after an incident in Buffalo on Friday wherein 75-year-old Martin Gugino fell and suffered a head harm after an interplay with two officers clearing the plaza outdoors City Hall.

Video of the incident went viral, and officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski have been charged with second diploma assault on the weekend, having already been suspended. Their suspension led 57 officers to resign from the emergency response staff.

Mr O’Meara didn’t point out the incident in his remarks.





Initial response on-line centered on the dearth of variety within the assembled crowd of police officers standing behind Mr O’Meara, and it not being a mirrored image of the NYPD, one thing questioned by New York consultant Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

“Any New Yorker can tell you that this group does not look representative of the NYPD at all. Most NYPD patrol officers are Black, Latino, or Asian American — and the overall force is about 1/5 women. So what’s going on here? 👀,” she wrote.

Other customers stated his feedback and anger on the remedy of the pressure underline why reform of the police is so wanted.

His assertion about being handled with respect was declared ironic by many, particularly the use of the phrases “animals and thugs”.

One Twitter consumer stated: “Sir, that’s all Black and Brown people are asking for from YOUR officers.”