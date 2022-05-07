"Stop the puppies, you have little time left." Ishkhan Saghatelyan to the governor of Lori | Morning

“You have a governor here that you have recently rejected. I want to warn it to gather those provocateurs from this area, put an end to puppies, you have little time left. “You will not stop the movement of this people with such small things,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia, during a rally in Vanadzor today.

He once again reminded those present that the leader of the “Mamikon Aslanyan” bloc Mamikon Aslanyan is in prison today. “You have an elected mayor. Only because Mamikon Aslanyan did not fall under this government, he is in prison today. And this city is in a state of disrepair. The works of the whole municipality are mostly paralyzed. This is the face of this government. “

According to Saghatelyan, if the current government continues to stay in power, they will lose everything. “We will lose Artsakh, then Syunik, then we will think about Gegharkunik. In general, the existence of statehood will be in question. “They prove it with their course, their activities, their divisive work, their betrayal, their inability.”

Tatevik GHAZARYAN