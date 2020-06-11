‘Stop the pain’: Philonise Floyd testifies at House hearing on police brutality – video | US news

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, described the pain of watching the video of his brother’s murder – which showed a police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes – throughout his opening remarks at a House judiciary committee hearing on police brutality. ‘I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel whenever you watch something such as that,’ he said: ‘When you watch your big brother, who you’ve looked up to all of your life, die. Die begging for your mom’
