“Special warnings are given to the oligarchs who serve Nikol, who are the backbone of his power, their names are known to everyone: come to your senses, Nikol’s defenders, oligarchs who finance Nikol. You still have a chance to be corrected. “Join the struggle of the people, the people,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, during a rally in France Square, addressing the mentioned circle supporting the government of the day.

Stop financing “fake factories”, stop promoting this activity so that this government stays for one more day, said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

“I assure you that this government will be removed. If you do not come to your senses, you will give an answer one by one,” he said.