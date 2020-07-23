Stop monkeying around! Cheeky macaque yanks the windscreen wash jets off family’s car at safari park

This is the moment a cheeky monkey chewed the windscreen wash jets off a family’s car when they visited a safari park.

Hilarious footage shows the monkey tampering with the car at Longleat Safari Park in Warminster, Wiltshire, on July 19.

The family laughed while the rhesus macaque tried to pull a windscreen wiper off another car in front but were caught unaware when the monkey turned its attention to their own vehicle.

A cheeky macaque chews the windscreen wash jets off a family car at Longleat Safari Park in Warminster, Wiltshire

The monkey chews on the washer jet as it sits on the family’s bonnet while they laugh inside the car

In the video, two monkeys play on the top of a blue Audi A1 in front of the family taking the video, who laugh when one tries to pull the back windscreen wiper off.

The monkeys jump off the car in front and one appears on the video-taker’s front bonnet.

Children laugh in the background as a man shouts: ‘Oh, get off my… Oi!’

The monkey pulls one of the car’s screen wash jets off and chews on it while it sits on the car’s bonnet and the family break into laughter.

It suddenly runs across to the other side of the bonnet and chews off another screen washer jet and a girl shouts: ‘Oh no.’

The family laugh as a macaque tries to take the back windscreen wiper off a blue Audi A1 in front

A man behind the wheel shouts ‘Oh get off my… Oi!’ as the monkey turns its attention to their own car

The macaques at Longleat are well known for taking parts off of cars and the safari park does not recommend driving through in a new car.

Longleat said on its website: ‘Like most monkeys, our troupe of rhesus macaques are highly intelligent, highly inquisitive and highly mischievous.

‘Just like us humans, they have opposable thumbs.

‘Which goes some way to explaining why they are always on the look out for loose fitting car parts, and why they’re so good at collecting them.’