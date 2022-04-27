During the plenary session of the spring plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the PACE delegates sharply criticized Russia for their urgent discussion on “The consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.” The German delegate Frank Schwaben, presenting his report, referring to the situation in Ukraine, said ․ “As a German, I can say that we supply a lot of weapons to Ukraine. The report stipulates that overcoming the humanitarian crisis, that everything must be done, that the necessary investigative mechanisms must be put in place to hold those responsible for these war crimes. This report is also about who we are as an organization in a specific situation, how we should react. ”

The delegate emphasized the fact that the Russian-Belarusian civil society should not be left out of the view of the Council of Europe, that the foundations and organizations should create opportunities for their involvement. The majority of the delegates, speaking about the sequence of steps, stated that one of the first steps at this moment is to stop the war. The delegate representing Norway, Inert Shaw, stated that Russia had turned its back on the European family and noted ․ “As an assembly, we must act together. The Council of Europe is stronger. “

The Ukrainian delegate Oleksy Goncharenko reminded that he had been warning for years that Putin was preparing for this war, but according to him, many in the Assembly thought he was crazy. He called on Europe to impose concrete sanctions on Russia. “Stop buying Russian gas and oil. They are full of Ukrainian blood. “When you pay 800 million euros a day for Russian fuel, Germany is in the first place in those purchases, in which case Putin can afford this war forever.”

It should be noted that on the initiative of the Ukrainian delegation, a collection of signatures against the purchase of Russian fuel was also carried out in the PACE. Summing up the speech, the Ukrainian deputy said that they need a lot of weapons now. In their speeches, many of the PACE delegates expressed hope that those who are against the Putin regime could use the Internet, exchange information, and successfully establish another regime in Russia that would bring peace. It should be noted that the members of the Armenian delegation to the PACE did not take part in the discussion against Russia, at least there were no Armenian delegates among the speakers or the deputies queuing for speeches.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan