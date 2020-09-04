Stoney: Invest more in WSL, not wages | Video | Watch TV Show

Manchester United Women’s manager Casey Stoney wishes to see more financial investment in the marketing of the WSL prior to there can be any talk of equivalent pay with the guys’s video game.
Most Popular
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds KUNGIX True Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 3D Stereo Sound Touch Mini...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...
No, a Black man didn’t invent the light bulb. But Lewis Latimer made it...
Biden was at a neighborhood conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the website of the current cops shooting ofJacob Blake He was resolving the methods...
Alyssa Milano Joins Forces With Michelle Obama’s Voter Group For New Election Security Web...
Hollywood actress-turned-radical liberal activist Alyssa Milano simply revealed that she is coordinating with previous First Lady Michelle Obama's ballot company When We All...
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand off – Middle East Monitor
Iran has let the UN nuclear guard dog check one of the two sites it concurred recently to give access to after a...
Behind The Net Podcast Episode 40: Roadblock – TheLeafsNation
In this episode, Matthew Rodrigopulle and I go over the Raptors' has a hard time early on in their series versus the Celtics,...
CNN's Keilar rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on military members and their families
CNN anchor and military spouse Brianna Keilar reacts to The Atlantic's report claiming President Trump called soldiers "losers" and "suckers." President Trump has denied...
SushiSwap GM says “Talk doesn’t mean anything and code shows everything”
Sushiswap, a fork of the popular Uniswap exchange and among the most recent breakouts of the DeFi trend, has actually undergone its reasonable...