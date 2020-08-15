Stone Mountain Park in Georgia closes ahead of white nationalist rally, counterprotest

Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, understood for its huge rock carvings of Confederate leaders, near to the general public Saturday over issues about a prepared white nationalist rally and counterprotest.

The city of Stone Mountain, about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta, revealed the closure in a tweet on Friday.

“The City of Stone Mountain is anticipating and preparing for at least two opposing groups of protesters whose intentions are to demonstrate at Stone Mountain Park on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Stone Mountain Park has made the decision to close the Park on this day,” the city stated.

Opposing groups on the other hand took on in the city’s downtown on Saturday early morning, according to NBC affiliateWXIA in Atlanta A video revealed individuals shouting “Go home, racists, go home.”

City authorities stated that out of an abundance of warn it was cautioning citizens and visitors to prevent the location and stated buses in the city will be suspended.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that any demonstrations conducted within the City’s limits are performed peacefully and without incident,” the tweet read.

A reactionary group, Three Percenters, used last month to hold a rally with more than 2,000 individuals at the park on Saturday, according toReuters The militia stated it desired “to defend and protect our history” and Second Amendment rights.

Officials rejected the application since of violence that emerged at a.