An art detective in the Netherlands says he’s received two “proof of life” photos in the hunt for a stolen Van Gogh painting.

The 1884 artwork Spring Garden went missing following a break-in at a museum near Amsterdam in late March.

Arthur Brand, a professional in recovering lost art, told the AFP news agency he previously received two dated photos he believes show the stolen painting.

According to AFP, the work is valued at up to €6m (£5.3m; $6.6m).

Mr Brand, who has been described as the “Indiana Jones of the art world”, said he was handed two photos of the missing painting a few days ago.

While he didn’t explain how he had received the pictures, he said that they represented “the first ‘proof of life’ we have that the painting still exists”, adding that thieves often destroy valuable pieces of art because of the difficulties involved with reselling them.

One of the photos was said to show a detail on the back of the painting that proved its authenticity. Both photos are shown together with a copy of the New York Times newspaper from 30 May.

Mr Brand said a book shown alongside the painting might be an attempt to implicate a Dutch burglar who stole two paintings from Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum in 2002, but added that the man was in hospital during the latest theft.

Spring Garden, also referred to as Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring, was on loan to the Singer Laren Museum when it absolutely was taken. The museum was closed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, a letter written by Vincent Van Gogh and fellow author Paul Gauguin detailing their visits to brothels sold at auction for €210,600.