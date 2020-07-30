Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s voice has been returned after actor Ryan Reynolds, celebrities offered a $15,000 reward

Mara Soriano’s mom, Marilyn Soriano, 53, passed away on June 29, 2019, after fighting cancer. Mara Soriano stated her mommy talented her the bear, that includes a voice- taped message, soon prior to her death.

After Reynolds’ deal, Soriano informed CNN Thursday that Canadian TELEVISION and radio character George Stroumboulopoulos and Kraft Peanut Butter each pitched in $5,000, making the overall reward use $15,000

In a tweet Wednesday, Soriano stated the bear had been returned to her by 2 Good Samaritans “without a scratch on her” and voice box undamaged. The just thing missing out on was the bear’s glasses, a reproduction of the ones her mom used.

“It means just everything to me honestly,” Soriano stated. “There was a part of me that thought I’d never see it again, for sure. It’s a big city, there were so many places she could have been, it was like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”

“Now that I’ve got her (the bear), I just feel a little bit more hopeful and a little bit more bright,” she stated. “Every time I look at that bear now it’s just a reminder that my mom really is with me always, that she’ll always come back to me.”

“In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds tweeted Wednesday “To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome.”

Security video footage from Soriano’s apartment exposed a guy taking the bag jam-packed with her belongings, according to CBC. The males who returned her bear informed Soriano they discovered it at a neighboring park.

Soriano spoke with Reynolds Wednesday and stated he wired the reward cash to males who discovered thebear She stated she touches with Stroumboulopoulos and Kraft Peanut Butter to get the Good Samaritans their completereward

.