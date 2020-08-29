Stolen mail bust on Katy Freeway leads to federal investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– A traffic stop led Harris County deputies to lots of pieces of undelivered mail Saturday early morning, which federal detectives are now checking out.

The video above reveals the bags took out of the automobile surrounded by mail.

The motorist was likewise intoxicated behind the wheel when he was visited Deputy Parrella at the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway, according to a tweet by the constable’s workplace.

Mail theft is a felony under federal law.

There was no word on the identity of the motorist.