Stokes Twins charged with swatting for two fake bank robberies

Alan and Alex Stokes are popular Internet pranksters who have more than 4.8 million fans. The charges versus them were revealed Wednesday however the supposed occurrences happened in October 2019.

The 23- year-old siblings are implicated of pretending to rob a bank upon buying anUber The Uber motorist declined to choose them up, and the set’s videographer was shooting the occurrence. A witness to the exchange thought the siblings had actually robbed a bank and were trying to carjack the motorist, according to the district lawyer’s workplace.

When cops showed up, they bought the motorist out at gunpoint, however launched him after identifying he was not included. The district lawyer’s workplace stated cops released a cautioning to the siblings and let them go.

Hours later on, cops got emergency situation calls about the set presumably duplicating the habits on the University of California, Irvine, school.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer called the fake robberies a “twisted attempt to gain more popularity on the internet” that threatened the general public and cops. “These were not pranks,” Spitzer stated. “These are crimes that could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or even killed.” The siblings were each charged Wednesday with one felony count of unlawful imprisonment effected by violence, threat, scams, or …

