Stoke boss Michael O’Neill tests positive for coronavirus; Man Utd friendly cancelled | Football News





Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for coronavirus

Manchester United were forced to cancel their friendly with Stoke at the last minute after the Championship side’s manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for coronavirus.

The sides were due to meet at United’s Carrington training centre nevertheless the match was immediately abandoned without kicking a ball when the Northern Irishman tested positive, with United insisting none of these squad arrived to contact with him.

United had been upgrading their preparations for the return of the Premier League on June 17, with their first match straight back against Tottenham in 10 days time, and it appears the squad still trained after Stoke left Carrington.

“Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8),” the Potters said in a statement.

“O’Neill had tested negative in the earlier five rounds of testing. He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of time of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual experience of his coaching staff and players.

Man United insist none of these squad arrived to contact with the infected Stoke boss

“Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20. The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”

In the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing, there have been no new positive cases confirmed.

The Premier League say they tested 1,195 players and club staff for COVID-19 on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June.

This was the sixth round of testing and the 2nd time there were zero positives, with only one positive as a whole in the last three rounds.

Since the programme began, the Premier League has carried out 6,274 tests for COVID-19, with 13 positives and 6,261 negatives.

There were six positives from three clubs in the first round of testing, followed by two positives from two clubs, four positives from three clubs, zero positives, one positive – and now an additional all-clear.

Project Restart rules demand a player who returns a positive test to remain from group activities for 14 days (subject to the return of a negative test after a week, should the player be asymptomatic).

Testing will carry on a twice-weekly basis.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be manufactured freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to improve fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the very first full week-end back – for every one in the UK to savor.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively go on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the complete nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports may also launch a number of new features and updates to provide fans a much more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Hugely encouraging results not just being an individual group of data as not one player or employee at a club has tested positive for Covid-19, but collectively the data from the testing now is showing a trend that the medical protocols that are set up at every Premier League are robust.